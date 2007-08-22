How Do You Handle "Bacn"?

It's not spam, it's bacn. A new email term was born this week — bacn, an intentionally vowel-less buzzword defined as:

Email you receive that isn't spam... And isn't personal mail. It's the middle class of email. It's notifications of a new post to your Facebook wall or a new follower on Twitter. It's the Google alert for your name and the newsletter from your favorite company.

While techies don't need yet another buzzword, bacn's definitely a growing issue. As it is I route bacn to a "when I have time" label in Gmail, and often I never get the time. How about you? How much bacn do you get—and what do you do about it?