Hide and Lock a Folder in Windows XP

Hidden.png Windows users: You can hide data from other users by turning ordinary folders into links to the Control Panel. Sounds strange, I know. The Computer Tips From a Computer Guy weblog introduces the technique, which involves creating two batch files—one that makes your folder look like a link and a second to "restore" your folder to its original state.

It basically involves using a script to morph the folder into something completely different so that it's still visible, but nothing inside the folder is accessible. In order to view the data, you have to run another script to morph it back. Anyone who clicks on the folder will be brought to the Control Panel and simply think it is a shortcut.

Obviously this isn't a lock-stock security practice, but it is a good way to hide data if you're in a pinch. Here are a few more ways to hide your data. Thanks, Aseem!

How to create a secured and locked folder in Windows XP [Computer Tips From A Computer Guy]

