Hack your alarm clock

Dimension Engineering offer up a hack for those who'd rather punch out their alarm clock than greet the sunrise with a song. This is a walkthrough for how to rewire an alarm clock so that it will enter snooze mode when it experiences a shock, or, as the application notes say:

In this project, we will bypass the mechanical snooze switch on top, and instead turn the alarm clock off in a much more fun way: punching it!

This trick involves wiring an accelerometer to the snooze button, so it assumes intermediate electronics knowledge, including mastery of the multimeter. You'll want to be comfortable with soldering a complex circuit.

The site also links to a "greatest hits" video clip which demonstrates different techniques for turning off your hacked alarm clock, including punching it, using a hammer and throwing a screwdriver at it.

Hacking an alarm clock so that it will enter snooze mode when it experiences a shock [via Hackaday]