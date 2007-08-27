Hack your alarm clock

Dimension Engineering offer up a hack for those who'd rather punch out their alarm clock than greet the sunrise with a song. This is a walkthrough for how to rewire an alarm clock so that it will enter snooze mode when it experiences a shock, or, as the application notes say:
In this project, we will bypass the mechanical snooze switch on top, and instead turn the alarm clock off in a much more fun way: punching it!
This trick involves wiring an accelerometer to the snooze button, so it assumes intermediate electronics knowledge, including mastery of the multimeter. You'll want to be comfortable with soldering a complex circuit.
The site also links to a "greatest hits" video clip which demonstrates different techniques for turning off your hacked alarm clock, including punching it, using a hammer and throwing a screwdriver at it.
Hacking an alarm clock so that it will enter snooze mode when it experiences a shock [via Hackaday]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink