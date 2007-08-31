Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

GTD Between Two Locations and Operating Systems?

Reader Darrell writes in:

At work I am a IS manager in a Microsoft environment. At home, I love Mac OS X. At work we use Exchange, Outlook 2007 and Treos with Goodlink. At home, my email is all in Mail.app, Address Book and other info storing programs like Journaler. The main issue is my info at work. It is really locked in since it is Exchange and our Treos use Goodlink. So, what ideas do you have for making my life easier and less "now where did I put that info?"

Work data lockdown—especially in Microsoft Outlook for you Mac users—isn't an easy problem to solve. Beyond Adam's recent suggestions for keeping up a consistent workspace across computers, any readers have home/work syncing tips for a home Mac-using work Exchange server guy? Let us and Darrell know in the comments.

