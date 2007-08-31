Enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables season after season with the reusable eight-shelf greenhouse. This greenhouse weighs in at 31 pounds (14kg), can fit eight shelves, measures 4' x 4' x 6' (10 x 10 x 15cm) and costs $130 (roughly $160, but you'll want to price the materials locally to get a better idea). If you're pressed for cash, space or both, the eight-shelf greenhouse looks like a great investment. I'm not sure this could withstand some of the storms in the East and Midwest, but it looks to be perfect for space-starved West Coasters. Think you can beat the $130 price tag by making it yourself? Share in the comments.
Greenhouse in a Box
