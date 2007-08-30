GoTalk offers unlimited VoIP to mobile calls

Dan Warne at APC reports that VoIP provider GoTalk has launched Australia's first VoIP package which involves unlimited calls to mobiles. The $14.95 "Aussie pack" includes unlimited calls to landlines and Australian mobiles on any network. Dan does mention that they may be achieving the cost savings by routing calls outside of Australia - so poorer call quality might be an issue. There's also a fair use policy, but he says the call caps are generous.

GoTalk launches unlimited VoIP calls to mobiles [APC]