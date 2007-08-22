Google's tips on using IM

Used well, IM chat can be a real time saver and let you get answers fast from co-workers anywhere in the world. But even Google, makers of Google Talk and GMail Chat, admits its staff are prone to the occasional IM stuffup, says Google's Christine Knight on the Google Australia blog.

Besides the easy-to-do accidental IM-ing disasters (â€œI pinged the wrong person!â€ is a common moan heard around the office), the instant, casual nature of instant messaging applications has brought with it a minefield of questions as to IM etiquette.

She offers a list of tips for using IM in the office "straight from the Australian Googlers' mouths".

To ping or not to ping [Official Google Australia Blog]