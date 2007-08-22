Google Maps adds easy embedding feature

Google has announced a new feature of Google Maps that enables users to easily embed maps directly into web pages.

Google Maps users can now add a map to their website just by copying and pasting a snippet of HTML. It's now about as easy as embedding YouTube videos - you no longer need an API key or knowledge of Java Script to put a Google Map on your site.

The "Link to this page" button on the top right hand corner of the Google Maps screen lets you choose the size of the map (small, medium, large or custom), and generates HTML for you to copy and paste into your website or blog.

The embedded map will be fully interactive, like the Google Maps API, so users can drag and click or zoom in on a location, and view it in map, satellite, and hybrid modes, all within your own website or blog.

One small niggle was that the custom size doesn't allow you to automatically keep the aspect ratio when entering a custom size - you need to specify both height and width manually.



View Larger Map