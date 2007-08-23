Google Earth Adds Sky

Now you can stargaze using Google's popular desktop mapping application Google Earth. In the latest version of Google Earth, hit the "Switch between Sky and Earth" button on the toolbar to get a map of the night sky from your current location. Several Sky layers are listed on the left-hand side, including Constellations, Backyard Astronomy, Hubble Showcase, The Moon, The Planets, User's Guide to Galaxies and Life of a Star. The Sky layers are composed of over 1 million photographs from various scientific and academic sources. Looks like an incredible educational resource for anyone who wanted to be an astronaut when they grew up. Google Earth is a free download for Windows, Mac and Linux.