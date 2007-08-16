Go cordless with clamps

If you love the clutter-free, cordless desktop look, but don't want to make the trip to Ikea, the Efetividade.net blog shows how you can create the same look for under $10 with two clamps, cable ties, and a piece of grating. This method doesn't require adhesives or need to be screwed into the desk, meaning you can use it on rented furniture (like the kind typically found in a residential college or in an office). Thanks, Augusto!