Getting Things Done with Outlook and OneNote 2007

GTDer Rob documents how he captures and manages his projects and next actions using Microsoft Outlook and OneNote.
I continue to collect & process my inputs in OneNote. When I identify a next action now I use the Outlook flag CTRL+SHIFT+5 to flag it as an action and have it show up in my Outlook to-do list. I then set a context for it using Outlook. I then can filter my contexts in Outlook as needed.
Rob goes on to explain how he color-codes his various products and how that helps him do his weekly review, too. Overall it's a nice look at how an MS Office user can get on the GTD wagon.
