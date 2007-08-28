Get Wireless Working in Ubuntu Feisty Fawn

Ubuntu users: Get your wireless card working with this tutorial from the I Eat Noobs weblog. You voiced your struggles about getting your wireless up and running in Ubuntu and this tutorial should help you get to WiFi Wonderland. It isn't a fix-all for every brand of wireless card, and your specific card may still not work properly. However, the tutorial is about as comprehensive as I've seen and does an excellent job of introducing the infamous NDISwrapper package used for running proprietary drivers.