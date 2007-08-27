Get Virtual Desktops on Vista

Windows Vista only: Microsoft still hasn't updated Windows XP PowerToys for Vista, but you can still get multiple desktops with the free Vista Virtual Desktop Manager beta. Once the software's installed, use key combo's to navigate the desktops, which are mighty pretty with Vista's super-duper video capabilities:

* Windows Key + Z - Show the fullscreen "switcher" * Windows Key + W - Pop up the window menu for the active window * Windows Key + Numpad 1...9 - Switch to the corresponding desktop, if it exists * Windows Key + Arrow Down/Right - Switch to the next desktop * Windows Key + Arrow Up/Left - Switch to the previous desktop

The beta isn't completely stable just yet, so do proceed with caution. The Vista Virtual Desktops Manager is a free download for Windows Vista only.