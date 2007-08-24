Get Things Done by Improving Your Action Habit

Spend too much time planning and not enough doing? Weblog Pick the Brain suggests growing your action habit—"the habit of putting ideas into action now"—in seven ways. For example:

Use action to cure fear - the most difficult part of public speaking is waiting for your turn to speak[.]Even professional speakers and actors experience pre-performance anxiety. Once they get started the fear disappears. Action is the best cure for fear. The most difficult time to take action is the very first time. After the ball is rolling, you'll build confidence and things will keep getting easier.

The action habit is basically the opposite of a habit we're all much more familiar with, namely the procrastination habit. In effect, growing your action habit is tantamount to curbing your procrastination habit.