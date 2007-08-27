Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Get Smarter with More Exercise

exercise-1.pngWe all know that exercise is good for us, and the New York Times reports that exercise can make your brain process information faster and more efficiently:

Scientists have been finding more evidence that the human brain is not only capable of renewing itself but that exercise speeds the process. "We've always known that our brains control our behavior," Gage says, "but not that our behavior could control and change the structure of our brains."

If this isn't a good enough reason to get on that damn treadmill tomorrow morning, I don't know what is. Personally, I know my brain definitely is more "alert" when I get regular exercise; I'm able to think better with less brain fog. How has your brain benefited from exercise? Let's hear in the comments.

Lobes Of Steel [New York Times via Business of Life]

Comments

  • Adam Guest

    great article. My Mum recently had a stroke and one of the main factors was a lack of exercise. Hopefully she can now start exercising more and living a healthier life.

    0
  • Sarah Guest

    Yeah it's funny isn't it, we don't think about the brain needing exercise but really it's just another muscle that will wither if you don't use it.
    I'm also guilty of not looking after myself as much as I should - so I'll be keeping an eye out for lifehacks for people wanting to get fit.
    Thanks for your comment. :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles