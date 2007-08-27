Get Smarter with More Exercise

We all know that exercise is good for us, and the New York Times reports that exercise can make your brain process information faster and more efficiently:

Scientists have been finding more evidence that the human brain is not only capable of renewing itself but that exercise speeds the process. "We've always known that our brains control our behavior," Gage says, "but not that our behavior could control and change the structure of our brains."

If this isn't a good enough reason to get on that damn treadmill tomorrow morning, I don't know what is. Personally, I know my brain definitely is more "alert" when I get regular exercise; I'm able to think better with less brain fog. How has your brain benefited from exercise? Let's hear in the comments.