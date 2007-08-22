Get Organised at School With Notely

Student web application Notely keeps track of your to-do's, classes, lecture notes, bookmarks, and calendar in an attractive interface. Associate notes and tasks with classes, and even enter complicated mathematical formulas into your notes and upload related files. Notely also doesn't lock up your data; your calendar is available in iCal and you can export all your notes and lists into PDF, Word, text or CSV (Excel) files at any time, as well as RSS feeds. Notely also offers a mobile version for easy cell phone access and a Facebook application. For the student looking to get and stay organised this school year online, Notely looks like a great option.