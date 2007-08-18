Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Get free air conditioning with a DIY heat exchanger

heat-exchanger.png If you've got a water well full of cool water, you can take advantage of that coolness to build a heat exchanger to air condition your home. DIY site Instructables details how to turn some copper pipe, aluminum fins, and a box fan into a very successful, well-powered air conditioner.

I noticed that the water from our well is really cold, under 10 degrees. I built this heat exchanger to take advantage of that cold source for use in the house in the summer...the only actual cost is the power to run the box fan that moves the air through the copper piping.

How well does it work? We hit a high temperature in summer of 44C, hottest that I can remember. The temperature inside was 24C with the cooler running all the time.

This really won't work unless you've got a cool water well, and it can be a little messy (hint: it sweats), but the extremely cheap air conditioning should help you deal.

Free Air Conditioning [Instructables]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles