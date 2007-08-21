Get Around Browser-Specific Blocks

Some webmasters have started to ban Firefox users from viewing their sites to avoid ad blocking extensions—which makes no sense, but stay with us here. If you happen to stumble onto one of these sites you will get forwarded to a message that reads:

The Mozilla Foundation and its Commercial arm, the Mozilla Corporation, has allowed and endorsed Ad Block Plus, a plug-in that blocks advertisement on web sites and also prevents site owners from blocking people using it.

If you use Firefox—Adblock or not—you can avoid this mess altogether by using the User Agent Switcher extension.