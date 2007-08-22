Website FabricLink's Carpet Stain Index offers individual step-by-step instructions for removing stains from your carpet caused by everything from beer and chewing gum to coffee and rust. The detailed guides for each stain type use household products you've probably got on hand (we're talking hand dish soap, ammonia and hydrogen peroxide), so you should be able to find what you need to fix any nasty spill without heading to the store while the stain sets in. Photo by xctmx.
Get Any Stain Out of Your Carpet
