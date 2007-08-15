Stop using your dog's name as your password for everything! Web app PassPub randomly generates a bunch of different passwords that can be used for WEP and WPA keys, and for basic passwords with lengths of 6 to 12 characters. Although similar to the previously mentioned Strong Password Generator, what makes PassPub particularly convenient is that it can create passwords that follow "easy" to remember keyboard combinations, chemical elements, and mnemonics. Don't get me wrong, these passwords are tough to crack—you're not going to find [email protected] on this list. Don't think having a tough password is important? See how easy it is for Adam to crack Windows passwords. Does anyone know how to generate random passwords from the command line? Please share in the comments. Thanks, Martin!
Get a random password from PassPub
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products
To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink