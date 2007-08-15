Get a random password from PassPub

Stop using your dog's name as your password for everything! Web app PassPub randomly generates a bunch of different passwords that can be used for WEP and WPA keys, and for basic passwords with lengths of 6 to 12 characters. Although similar to the previously mentioned Strong Password Generator, what makes PassPub particularly convenient is that it can create passwords that follow "easy" to remember keyboard combinations, chemical elements, and mnemonics. Don't get me wrong, these passwords are tough to crack—you're not going to find [email protected] on this list. Don't think having a tough password is important? See how easy it is for Adam to crack Windows passwords. Does anyone know how to generate random passwords from the command line? Please share in the comments. Thanks, Martin!