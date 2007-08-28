Get a Better Night's Sleep Without Electronic Media

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

sleepiness.jpg A study at Osaka University in Japan shows that people who surf the internet or watch TV before bedtime report that they are not getting enough sleep—however, they are catching as many Z's as people who don't watch TV or surf before hitting the sack:

"The longer media use before sleep can trigger (self-perceived) insufficient sleep," lead researcher Dr. Nakamori Suganuma, of Osaka University, Japan, told Reuters Health.

So internet and TV usage changes "sleep demand and sleep quality." It's time to turn off that computer well before bedtime, folks. Photo by SuperFantastic.

Sleepy? Cut out late-night Internet and TV [Reuters Health]

AU - aww, does this mean no more eps of Dr Who before bed? Sad geek. :(

