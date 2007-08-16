Fix inaccurate articles the right way

You may already have a basic idea of how to contribute to Wikipedia, and you may even know how to identify anonymous edits, but how can you correct an inaccurate Wikipedia article that hits close to home without looking suspicious?

Suppose your company... discovers that their Wikipedia article is wrong, or has subtle inaccuracies that nonetheless paint them in an unfavorable light? Most people unfamiliar with how Wikipedia works consider only two solutions: edit the article or sit on their hands. Unfortunately, neither approach typically results in the optimal outcome: a factually accurate profile containing trustworthy information.

Weblog Search Engine Land offers tips for correcting an inaccurate article straight from a Wikipedia administrator, like contacting Wikipedia projects specific to your article and getting the page watchlisted.