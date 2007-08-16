Find out if your computer can run Linux

Thinking of taking the leap to Linux but want to be certain your hardware will work with Linux? Many *nixers will assure you that your hardware will work just fine with Linux. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. If you want to be absolutely certain, you can verify your compatibility with a list of resources compiled by Linux.com. Covered hardware and peripherals includes video cards, sound cards, printers, scanners, digital cameras, and wireless cards. Experienced *nixers: what hardware (if any) have you had a hard time using in Linux? Share in the comments.