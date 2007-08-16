Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Find out if your computer can run Linux

Thinking of taking the leap to Linux but want to be certain your hardware will work with Linux? Many *nixers will assure you that your hardware will work just fine with Linux. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. If you want to be absolutely certain, you can verify your compatibility with a list of resources compiled by Linux.com. Covered hardware and peripherals includes video cards, sound cards, printers, scanners, digital cameras, and wireless cards. Experienced *nixers: what hardware (if any) have you had a hard time using in Linux? Share in the comments.

Is my hardware Linux-compatible? Find out here [Linux.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles