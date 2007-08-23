Oldie but goodie terminal command, find, can be used to locate literally any file on your system. Tech weblog dmiessler.com introduces find and runs through its functionality starting with simple searches and covering very complicated criteria. Find can be used to locate files based on a plethora of criteria that includes name, directory, date and/or time modified, file size, file type, file owner and permissions. What separates find from other searching applications is that any number of arguments can be combined to create very refined search parameters. Find is installed on practically all *nix systems by default.
Find Anything From the Terminal
