Find and remove duplicate files with DoubleKiller

Windows only: Duplicate file cleanup utility DoubleKiller scans folders for identical files so you can delete or move them off your PC's hard drive to free up space. Like Easy Duplicate Finder, DoubleKiller can scan more than one folder at a time, and compare binary files' checksums. Exclude certain file types and set your own criteria for how files are determined to be the same (based on name, size, date and/or CRC.) DoubleKiller did a great job de-duping my music collection, much better than xiTunes' built-in "Show Duplicates" feature. DoubleKiller is a free download for Windows only. Thanks, shankar!