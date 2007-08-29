Fight Morning Grogginess

If you're not a morning person and need a quick fix to become alert in the wee hours of the morning, the Monster blog lists 10 ways you can easily shake the sleepiness off. While some of their tips include the obvious (like drinking coffee), they also suggest that it helps to drive (with the windows open), take a cold shower, have an engaging conversation or read the newspaper. If you can't peel yourself away from the computer before bedtime, these tips from Monster are worth a try. Photo by agroni.