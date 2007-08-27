Love it or hate it, there are some simple Facebook etiquette tips that can make your experience a more pleasant one. Wired magazine's How To Wiki shares a few guidelines, including:

One should not friend another whom they have no association or connection with whatsoever. Doing so makes you what I like to call a 'creeper'.

Poke with moderation and caution (I stand firmly by this etiquette principle).

When speaking with someone whom you have been casually 'facebook stalking', try to pretend you do not know everything about them. Avoid comments like: "So, I saw you and Mike broke up on facebook..."

What would you add to this list? Please share in the comments.