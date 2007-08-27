Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

facebook.pngLove it or hate it, there are some simple Facebook etiquette tips that can make your experience a more pleasant one. Wired magazine's How To Wiki shares a few guidelines, including:

  • One should not friend another whom they have no association or connection with whatsoever. Doing so makes you what I like to call a 'creeper'.
  • Poke with moderation and caution (I stand firmly by this etiquette principle).
  • When speaking with someone whom you have been casually 'facebook stalking', try to pretend you do not know everything about them. Avoid comments like: "So, I saw you and Mike broke up on facebook..."

What would you add to this list? Please share in the comments.

Save Face on Facebook: Facebook Etiquette [Wired How To's]

