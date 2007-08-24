You Mac users virtualizing Windows with Parallels can expand XP's C: drive size using the free GParted Live CD. While Parallels' Image Tool can expand your virtual hard drive, the free space the Image Tool creates must be "contiguous"—right next to C:'s used space—in order to expand C:. That's where GParted comes in. Parallels user Declan runs down the steps of how to enlarge the C: drive using a live CD virtual machine. Whatever you do, make sure you back up your Parallels images before you start.
Expand Windows XP's Drive Size Within OS X and Parallels
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink