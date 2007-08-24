Expand Windows XP's Drive Size Within OS X and Parallels

You Mac users virtualizing Windows with Parallels can expand XP's C: drive size using the free GParted Live CD. While Parallels' Image Tool can expand your virtual hard drive, the free space the Image Tool creates must be "contiguous"—right next to C:'s used space—in order to expand C:. That's where GParted comes in. Parallels user Declan runs down the steps of how to enlarge the C: drive using a live CD virtual machine. Whatever you do, make sure you back up your Parallels images before you start.