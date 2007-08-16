Excel Gantt chart template

Designer David Seah uses Excel to draw up project Gantt charts and offers his spreadsheet template for download. David says:

I'm basically just using Excel like graph paper, and there is absolutely no automatic calculation at all. On the other hand, it's probably a lot EASIER to keep up to date, through copying/pasting and inline annotation, than actual software like Microsoft Project.

A Gantt chart is a great way to see task dependencies in a big project—what delays will push out the completion date and which won't. If you've got a huge deliverable on your hands and no expensive project management software, this spreadsheet template may be for you. The Gantt template is in .xls format, which works in most spreadsheet software, not just Excel, and it's a free download from Dave.