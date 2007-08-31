Embed Google Calendar Agenda into the Desktop

Mac users: Know exactly what you've got going on throughout the day without checking Google Calendar. Tech blogger Devan demonstrates how you can embed your daily agenda directly into the desktop, using GeekTool. The process requires some pretty decent scripting skills, but the end result is very convenient. You'll need to install perl, curl, and Lingon and then use Devan's scripts. With a little elbow grease you should be all set. Here's how to embed the GCal web page onto your Windows desktop.