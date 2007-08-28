Embed a Terminal in the Desktop with Compiz Fusion

Linux users: You can configure Compiz Fusion to embed a terminal in the desktop. The last time we covered this process you needed to install Devilspie and create a configuration file. With Compiz Fusion the process is much simpler and the end result looks much more streamlined. The Ubuntu Unleashed weblog details the entire process. You need to create a terminal profile that will only be used when it is embedded into the desktop. Then just configure Compiz Fusion and you'll be all set.