Edit Your Online Images with FotoFlexer

fotoflexer.png Online photo editor FotoFlexer integrates with popular social networking and digital photo sites like Facebook, MySpace and Flickr to seamlessly edit and return pictures to your online accounts all from the comfort of your browser. Aside from the online integration, FotoFlexer does everything that you'd expect from an online image editor and then some (including webcam shots).

We've posted an embarrassing number of online image editors in the past year, but FotoFlexer looks like the editor that devoured the features of all the rest and then went back for seconds. If you need to do serious image editing, desktop editors like Photoshop, GIMP, or Paint.NET will always be your best bets, but if you want to do some fun, lightweight editing—especially with social sites—FotoFlexer is the place to go.

FotoFlexer [via FotoFlexer]

