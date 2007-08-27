Do Laundry Right, Make Your Clothes Last Longer

If you want your clothes to last as long as possible and save money at the same time, it's worth the effort to learn how to launder your clothes in the most efficient manner. Financial site Finance is Personal has a few tips on how to accomplish this: set the right temp for the right clothes, don't wash everything as soon as you take it off (unless it truly needs it), and make your own detergent. What's your favorite efficient laundry tip? Let's hear it in the comments.