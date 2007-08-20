DIY TV calibration by CNET

CNET Australia has published a video how-to on the subject of TV calibration. It's just over 5 minutes long, and features display calibration pro Aaron Rigg of Avical Australia talking you through 4 picture settings you can easily set at home. It's a followup to a TV calibration how-to video they ran earlier in the year.

(If, like me, you hate watching tiny embedded movies in websites, don't forget to right click in the movie and select 'Go Full Screen'. Thanks Adobe Flash Player 9!)