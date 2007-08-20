DIY TV calibration by CNET

CNET Australia has published a video how-to on the subject of TV calibration. It's just over 5 minutes long, and features display calibration pro Aaron Rigg of Avical Australia talking you through 4 picture settings you can easily set at home. It's a followup to a TV calibration how-to video they ran earlier in the year.
(If, like me, you hate watching tiny embedded movies in websites, don't forget to right click in the movie and select 'Go Full Screen'. Thanks Adobe Flash Player 9!)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink