Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

DIY iPod Car Mount On the Cheap

ipod-mount.png Build a DIY car mount for your MP3 player with web site Cloudcraft.com's step-by-step guide. The guide uses a simple fifty cent hardware mount that the author inserts in his Volkswagen and then clips his iPod to with his existing belt clip whenever he's ready for some iPod time in the car (the guide may not exactly work for your car, but it should give you a good idea of where to start). The final product isn't the most attractive mount on the market, but if you're looking for a cheap way to mount your MP3 player, the price is right. If you've installed your own car mount (DIY or otherwise), let's hear about it in the comments.

iPod car mount [Cloudcraft via DIY Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles