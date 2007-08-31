DIY iPod Car Mount On the Cheap

Build a DIY car mount for your MP3 player with web site Cloudcraft.com's step-by-step guide. The guide uses a simple fifty cent hardware mount that the author inserts in his Volkswagen and then clips his iPod to with his existing belt clip whenever he's ready for some iPod time in the car (the guide may not exactly work for your car, but it should give you a good idea of where to start). The final product isn't the most attractive mount on the market, but if you're looking for a cheap way to mount your MP3 player, the price is right. If you've installed your own car mount (DIY or otherwise), let's hear about it in the comments.