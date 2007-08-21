A major annoyance that comes with running Linux on a MacBook is Apple's over-sized trackpad. No matter how hard I try to avoid touching the pad while typing, somehow it gets tapped and throws everything off kilter. Unfortunately, disabling the trackpad in Linux isn't as easy as it should be. The Ubuntu Forums has a nice thread that shows how this can be done without losing the ability to "tap select" using your pad. The process requires adding a couple of lines to xorg.conf and adding a short script to the startup session manager. Looks like Windows and Mac take the simplicity prize on this one. Although the thread is housed in the Ubuntu Forums, the process is ubiquitous for most distros.
Disable trackpad while typing
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink