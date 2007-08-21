Disable trackpad while typing

A major annoyance that comes with running Linux on a MacBook is Apple's over-sized trackpad. No matter how hard I try to avoid touching the pad while typing, somehow it gets tapped and throws everything off kilter. Unfortunately, disabling the trackpad in Linux isn't as easy as it should be. The Ubuntu Forums has a nice thread that shows how this can be done without losing the ability to "tap select" using your pad. The process requires adding a couple of lines to xorg.conf and adding a short script to the startup session manager. Looks like Windows and Mac take the simplicity prize on this one. Although the thread is housed in the Ubuntu Forums, the process is ubiquitous for most distros.