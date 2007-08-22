Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Stop the office embarrassment caused by audio randomly screaming at you by using this Firefox extension: Stop Autoplay prevents audio from automatically playing when you enter a web site. Similar to the way Flashblock handles Flash, Stop Autoplay gives you a choice of playing the audio or keeping it blocked. If you have audio blocked, you will see a small play button where you can re-enable it. Stop Autoplay works on mp3, wma, wmv, avi and mpg and has earned itself a permanent home in my extension list. Windows users might also want to check out FlashMute, which lets you specifically lower the sounds emanating from your browser.
Disable Audio in Firefox with Stop Autoplay
