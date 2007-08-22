Disable Audio in Firefox with Stop Autoplay

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Stop the office embarrassment caused by audio randomly screaming at you by using this Firefox extension: Stop Autoplay prevents audio from automatically playing when you enter a web site. Similar to the way Flashblock handles Flash, Stop Autoplay gives you a choice of playing the audio or keeping it blocked. If you have audio blocked, you will see a small play button where you can re-enable it. Stop Autoplay works on mp3, wma, wmv, avi and mpg and has earned itself a permanent home in my extension list. Windows users might also want to check out FlashMute, which lets you specifically lower the sounds emanating from your browser.