Diagram Online with Best4c

ww Create complex diagrams with webapp Best4c, which works like a stripped-down version of Microsoft Visio right in your web browser. Much like previously reviewed Gliffy, Best4c looks like a solid (and cheap) solution to create network diagrams, floor plans and flowcharts. Creating a diagram is relatively intuitive with a drag and drop multi-paned interface with toolbars and tabs, and you can keep your diagram private or invite others to collaborate. Registration and signup is free, though load time this morning is a little slow.