Diabetic Days - new website launches

We love breaking news, so I'm pleased to tell you about the launch of a new Australian website, Diabetic Days.

Founder Raj Deut gave us the scoop:

It's a website & service that allows diabetics anywhere at anytime submit their data (via website, text message or email) to be recorded online. The data is graphed and displayed in a format diabetics are familiar with, as it mimics an insulin diary.

We thought it looked like a useful tool, but though we'd get an insulin-dependent friend to check it out for us. Arwen O'Connor came back with this feedback:

It actually looks surprisingly useful. Now that I've managed to find their privacy policy, I'll be setting up an account for the next time I'm due to visit my endocrinologist; seems a lot easier to use than a diary.

Arwen also suggested that the diary would probably be most useful for Type 1's (juvenile-onset diabetics), since most adult onsets don't need to track things to the same level of detail.

Thanks for the feedback, Arwen!