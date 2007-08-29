Delete Duplicate Files with the Dupinator

All platforms: The Dupinator Python script detects and deletes duplicate files in a directory. We've covered several downloads that de-duplicate files for Windows, but nothing free for Mac. The Dupinator gets the job done fast and easy (if at the command line) on folders containing even thousands of files. To use it, save the source as dupinator.py to your computer, back up the folder you want to de-duplicate (better safe than sorry), and run it from the command line like so:

dupinator.py /Users/gina/folder-with-lots-of-files/

Substituting in your folder to de-dupe. The Dupinator requires Python to run (comes with Macs and Linux machines, Windows users can download for free). Any Mac users have a better, free way to dedupe files? Let us know in the comments.