Deezer.com - free, legal music downloads

Anthony Baxter pointed us to Deezer.com (formerly Blogmusik.net) - a free music download site which he said offers tracks at twice the quality of the new DRM-free tracks you pay to buy on iTunes.

The site is fully legal and promises to "pay artists and their producers through a revenue share based on our advertising revenues". It was created by the folk behind French site Blogmusik.net, which looks have to folded earlier this year under copyright "issues".

Along with free music, Deezer lets you create and share track lists and music through their embedded players. But for a music site to work for you, they have to offer music you like, so check it out and see what you think.

Deezer

Thanks Anthony! :)