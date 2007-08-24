De-childproof Medicine Bottle Caps

A simple modification can save you the time of fighting with those impossible-to-open childproof pill bottles. Childless DIYer Kyle describes how to use a thumbtack, a spoon and nail clippers to disarm difficult-to-open bottles of three varieties—the squeeze and turn, the push down and turn and the push tab and turn kinds. Of course, don't do this to pill bottles that will actually be in the reach of children, don't run with scissors and make sure you look both ways before you cross the street.