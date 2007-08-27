Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Cubase SX3 Editors Keys

cubase.png

Tipster Cooper came up with an idea for the musically inclined amongst us... Cubase SX3 Editors Keys.

Cooper writes "I've been using this product for a few weeks now and it really does what it says. I produce electronic music (hard trance & rave) in my spare time outside of work, which generally means hours on end in the studio. With these keys that I have stuck to my keyboard, I can honestly say i have increased my productivity in the studio by at least 25% as I no longer need to fumble around trying to remember the shortcuts.

This in turn has helped my relationship with my GF, now that I can get more done in less time she no longer needs to drag me out of my studio."

The link above goes to a British website, but if you look around I'm pretty sure you could find a local supplier.

Thanks for the tip, Cooper. :)

