mac-themed.jpg Photoshop users: Create your own Mac-themed wallpaper with the instructions provided by PSDTuts.com. The process is very beginner friendly and only requires rudimentary Photoshop skills (like working with gradients and layers). Even the absolute Photoshop newcomer should be able to knock out a slick-looking background in under 10 minutes. I've always been a sucker for a clean-looking wallpaper, and who isn't a sucker for a simple DIY project.

Creating a Mac-type Background [PSDTuts.com]

