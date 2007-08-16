Create web-based presentations at Preezo

Webapp Preezo is a stripped-down version of PowerPoint right inside your web browser. Create, edit, collaborate on and permalink slideshows at Preezo, which isn't as featureful as PowerPoint proper but has all the essential tools you need to create a full-on presentation minus desktop software. Rumor has it that Google Docs & Spreadsheets will get a presentation component in the coming weeks, so it'll be interesting to see how it compares to Preezo. In the meantime, Preezo's a great way to avoid carrying your slideshow around on a thumb drive to copy onto the conference room laptop—all you need is internet connectivity. Be warned though: you can't import existing presentation files to Preezo.