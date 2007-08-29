Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Create and Manage TinyURLs with TinyURL Creator

tinyurl-creator1.png Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): The TinyURL Creator Firefox extension creates, saves, and manages URLs from the URL-shrinking web application TinyURL from your Firefox toolbar. After you install the extension, you'll need to customise your toolbar and manually add its button. When you create a TinyURL from the page you're visiting, the extension automatically copies the TinyURL to your clipboard and gives you the option to save the URL so that you can use it again later. My only major suggestion for this extension is that it takes a cue from its namesake and tiny up it's rather ungainly toolbar button. TinyURL Creator is free to download, works wherever Firefox does. Thanks Daniel!

TinyURL Creator [Firefox Add-ons]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles