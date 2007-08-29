Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): The TinyURL Creator Firefox extension creates, saves, and manages URLs from the URL-shrinking web application TinyURL from your Firefox toolbar. After you install the extension, you'll need to customise your toolbar and manually add its button. When you create a TinyURL from the page you're visiting, the extension automatically copies the TinyURL to your clipboard and gives you the option to save the URL so that you can use it again later. My only major suggestion for this extension is that it takes a cue from its namesake and tiny up it's rather ungainly toolbar button. TinyURL Creator is free to download, works wherever Firefox does. Thanks Daniel!
Create and Manage TinyURLs with TinyURL Creator
