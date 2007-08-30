Copy and Paste Quicker Using Your Mouse with True X-Mouse Gizmo

Windows only: Paste the contents of your clipboard to any text area with your middle mouse button with True X-Mouse Gizmo. True X-Mouse works very similarly to previously mentioned AutoCopy Firefox extension except it works globally—that is, it automatically copies any selected text in any program to your clipboard. You can then paste the text to any text area by clicking your middle mouse button. True X-Mouse also automatically focuses the window beneath your mouse so you don't have to click it to activate it. In all, it's actually got a lot of really great functionality, but there are a few problems. For example, True X-Mouse Gizmo has zero configuration. If you don't like the default set of features as is, then it's not going to work out for you. The copy and paste is a huge time saver, especially if you do a lot of copying and pasting. The biggest problem with the app is that your middle click button is entirely hijacked for pasting, meaning you can't use it for middle-click scrolling or closing tabs in Firefox, which may be a show-stopper for some. True X-Mouse Gizmo is free to download, Windows only. If you're aware of a similar program that solves some of this app's problems, let's hear about it in the comments. Thanks Ryan!