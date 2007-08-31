Control Multiple Macs with One Keyboard and Mouse with Teleport

Mac only: Control multiple Macs with one keyboard and mouse with freeware app Teleport. You've long had this functionality with previously mentioned Synergy, however, Teleport aims to be more Mac-centric by supporting clipboard synchronization and drag-and-drop copying of files between Macs. Teleport is still a beta and at this point I can't recommend leaving Synergy unless you've been having performance problems. Teleport is a free download for Mac OS X Tiger and Panther.