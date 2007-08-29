Linux users: You can control Compiz Fusion from the tray with the Fusion Icon package. The purpose of Fusion Icon is to restore the control panel functionality to the system tray originally introduced by Beryl. The Tom-buntu weblog introduces the package, which comes as a DEB and requires registration with the Ubuntu Forums to download (until the package gets hosted elsewhere). I find Fusion Icon to be particularly convenient since my install of Compiz Fusion crashes every other day or so. After installing the package, it can be launched with the command fusion-icon.