Contrastream - a new social music website

At CNET, Harrison Hoffman has blogged about a new social music website called Contrastream, which he says allows you to vote on new indie music using a system similar to Digg.
One feature of Contrastream that I really like is that if there is a YouTube music video or performance for a particular song, it is embedded in that song's page. The YouTube video is accompanied by information on where you can buy the album as well as a link to that band's Web site.
They also feature a "Flag as Sellout" button to try to keep the site true to its indie music roots. I see potential for hilarious "Wikipedia editing wars" between trolls and diehard music fans - hopefully they've engineered it in a way to avoid abuse of the "sellout" button. :)
Apparently Contrastream goes live on September 3, but you can try for an early invitation at their website by entering your email address.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink